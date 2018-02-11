Home / Sports / Fans project Russian flag onto WADA headquarters building
Fans project Russian flag onto WADA headquarters building
— 11th February 2018
Russia’s flag has been projected onto the headquarters of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal in protest at the organisation’s role in the country being banned from the Winter Olympic Games here.
The flag being depicted on the building was part of a light show organised by Russian fans angry at the punishments given by WADA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the nation’s doping scandal.
It was designed to show support for Russian athletes forced to compete as under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018.
In a video posted on YouTube, reportedly shot in January, those behind the protest warn “the Russians are coming”.
They also hit out at what they claim are “dastardly” acts by WADA and the IOC against their country.
“The only doping among Russian Olympic team is the support and love of Russian people,” the inscription on WADA’s headquarters read. “By this light show in front of the headquarters of WADA we want to tell the whole world that the only doping among the Russian Olympic team is our support and love.”
Russians cleared by the IOC to take part at Pyeongchang 2018 are competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia.
But they are taking part under the Olympic flag and Russia’s national anthem will not be played if they win a gold medal.
The IOC gave Russia the punishment in December after finding them guilty of a “systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system at Sochi 2014.
A total of 168 competitors are on the OAR squad for the Games, which officially began with the Opening Ceremony yesterday.
Several of the team marched during the Ceremony under the Olympic Flag carried by a Pyeongchang 2018 volunteer.
Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport had dismissed the appeals of 45 athletes who were hoping to compete at Pyeongchang 2018.
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) also remains non-compliant with WADA.
WADA President Sir Craig Reedie warned here that RUSADA could still be non-compliant by Tokyo 2020, putting Russia’s place at the Olympic Games in jeopardy.
Ben Dunno, Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state. The building belonging to the ‘Council For…
Noah Ebije, Kaduna Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna. A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state. The Kaduna Police…
The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018. 5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad. Agua Caliente Clippers,…
Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership. The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala,…
Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up an illegal maternity home and baby factory in Abuja where several women in search of babies were allegedly swindled. Only few weeks ago, operatives of the Agency arrested the Chief Medical Director of the illegal outfit, Akuchi Herbal…
NAN Some Lagosians on Sunday said celebrating Valentine’s DAY on the same day that most Christians will start observing the 40-day Lenten season might cause some conflicts of interest. They said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when they were informed that this year’s Valentine Day and Ash Wednesday both fall on Wednesday, Feb. 14….
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure There seems to be no end to the crisis rocking the theocratic community of Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the emergence of Micha Ajijo as the new traditional ruler of the town. At the last count, 30 persons were seriuosly injured in a recent intra-communal clash. Houses…
Magnus Eze Mama Emmanuel, a middle aged woman from the South East who sells food items at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Farm Market, Lugbe, in the nation’s capital, makes tremendous sales in the evening, when residents of the area return from work. The heavy traffic there makes the market boom, as many motorists would…
• Medical doctors, nurses protest Lassa fever deaths Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Medical doctors, nurses and other health workers serving in the various hospitals in Ebonyi State are angry. They are angry because of the “avoidable” deaths of four of their colleagues lost to Lassa fever virus recently. They were even angrier as they claimed that the…
Aidoghie Paulinus Former first lady of Edo State, Mrs Eki Igbinedion, has given a peep into the Idia Renaissance Center, IRC, which she established during the tenure of her husband, Chief Lucky Igbinedion (1999-2007), at the Dennis Osadebey House, Benin City. As a throwback to what she did with girls trafficked to Italy at the…
71-year-old Tolu Ajayi recently celebrated 50 years as a poet and writer. A trained medical doctor, his foray into creative writing has yielded an impressive oeuvre: The Year (1981), The Lesson (1985), The Ghost of a Millionaire (1990), Eyes of the Night (1991, a short story collection with his 1990 BBC World Service winning story…
VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA and LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU Not since 1945 did a Valentine’s Day falls on Ash Wednesday. That makes February 14, 2018, a historic day. However, 2018 is set to surpass 1945 for one reason: soccer. This February 14, stellar players of soccer will clash in a UEFA Champions League fixture extraordinaire, thereby making the day…
• Experts say its best option for Nigeria’s growth Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the increase of student-teacher interaction with digital technology in the classroom has been recognized. Everyday, new technological advances are introduced into the education sector that makes it plausible for more technology to be deployed to the classroom. As a result of the…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
Ikenna Obioha Mavin Record label’s artiste and Don Jazzy’s protégé, John Drille lands on the music scene with a peculiar folk sound. Unperturbed by the recent clichè offerings of his peers in music, he creates a comfortable niche for himself through his style of music. Recently, Drille headlined the Make Music Lagos Festival in celebration…
Snail meat is white meat with a difference: It is similar in taste and texture to that of seafood; but unlike seafood, it is characteristically organic. It is therefore quite clearly a preferable table meat from the health point of view and is increasingly recommended by nutritionists, especially for the elderly and people living with…
In VeryWell Health Magazine published last month, Dr Kristin Hayes wrote a piece titled “why do we yawn?” Which was followed with a rhetorical question “is yawning contagious?”. As I was reflecting on the write-up, I felt the urge to yawn. Ahaa, I said to myself, that woman could be onto something. Yes, yawning is…
Two weeks. Two letters. Three geriatric Generals. If we were to turn the events of the past two weeks or so to a book, those seven words would be apt as its title. It is the story of two letter-writing Generals and another General who, shall we say, is being pressured to play against the…
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is calling for the creation of state police. He said the Federal Government couldn’t police the nation effectively from the centre. Prof Osinbajo spoke at the opening of the two-day national security summit organised by the National Assembly in Abuja last Thursday. What is not clear in this advocacy…
Like life, power is transient. Regrettably, many power-drunk political office holders pretend not to be aware of this sacred truth. Like a military barrack, where occupants’ stay is time-bound, political office holders will someday relinquish the stage and go into oblivion. In our part of the world, leaders don’t know how to exit the stage…
Let me begin today’s discourse with a disclosure. My intention was to do a follow up to my article last week on late Dr. Alex Ekwueme; I had wanted to do a work on my 90-minute encounter with our former vice president in his residence at Enugu in 2011. It was an engagement that to…
A friend once remarked that God indulges in the humourous; or at least has a good sense of comedy. He likened the earth to a huge television set with multiple channels. Each channel represents the different countries that make up the earth. He sees God as the owner and custodian of this giant, earth-size television…
Concluded Posing this question this way especially situates the FCSC within the global dynamics of human resource management, and the framework of merit and professionalism that has become the global benchmark for measuring performance and productivity. Within the context of Nigeria as a developing country, this is not a simple matter. And its complexity is…
Talk about learning the hard way, French journalist, Caroline Broue’, will not forget January 2018 in a hurry, same way her country men would not recover from their red faces so easily. We do have her to thank for reminding us of the deep seated ignorance that contrived the institutionalized prejudice, on which colonialism and…
Revealed! The State Governor collapsed as he laboured out of his car on his return to the expansive leafy Government House, throwing the place into pandemonium. “Doctor, Doctor,” his aides yelled as the 70-year-old UK-trained doctor stumbled out of his car to save the life of his boss. “Fast to the Federal Medical Centre,” he…
Leave a reply