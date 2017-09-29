Fans ‘ll get my Prayer for Nigeria CDs free of charge –Demola Olota

By Chinwe Ibe

As part of the activities geared towards the funeral of his father today, Friday September 29, top gospel musician Demola Olota will distribute free of charge his new CD entitled, Prayer for Nigeria.

Demola’s father, Gabriel Bamidele Olota passed away September 3, 2017. His Christian wake took place yesterday at YCC Hall, St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

According to Olota, who has five albums to his credit including Rhythm of Praise, De Answer, Praise Party, Iwo, and the latest, Prayer for Nigeria, he complied with divine instruction to lead the nation in organising prayers and this motivated the project, Prayer for Nigeria, a song produced for over two years, featuring Evangelist Ebenezer Obey.

Born into a family of medical practitioners – Demola’s dad, Gabriel Bamidele Olanrewaju Olota, was the first medical doctor in Oro, Kwara State. His mother, Mary Gbonjubola Olota, was a Chief Matron at Ikorodu General Hospital, before retirement.

Currently the organist and master of the music at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos, Olota runs De Clique Vocals Studio and Music Consult. He founded a choral group of young talented musicians, De Clique Vocals on August 8, 1992 and later De Clique Band, which has since then performed at several events and for numerous personalities.