  Family, UK govt react to kidnap, death of national



From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The family of the four British nationals kidnapped in the Niger Delta recently has expressed delight over the return of three of the victims.

The family however expressed sadness over the death of Ian Squire, one of the four kidnapped victims.

The quartet of Alanna Carson, Ian Squire, David Donovan and Shirley Donovan, according to media reports, were kidnapped on October 13, while providing free medical care and religious activities in the Burutu area of Delta State.

A statement from the victims’ family made available to Daily Sun by the British High Commission, Abuja, read: “Alanna, Ian, David and Shirley were kidnapped in Nigeria some three weeks ago.

“We are grateful for the support received by the British High Commission, and help from the Nigerian authorities in negotiating their release.

“We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death,” the victims’ family said.

The family added: “This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK.

“We would therefore ask that the media respect our privacy as we come to terms with the news. We will not be making any further comment.”

Similarly, a Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on 13 October in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed.

“This has clearly been a traumatic time for all concerned, and our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families.

“We are grateful to the Nigerian authorities, and are unable to comment given the ongoing nature of their investigations.

“We are grateful to media for respecting the privacy of the families,” the British Government said