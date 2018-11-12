Experts from Switzerland assisted the project, while the symposium was organised with the full approval of NIPOST. Held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on January 31, 2014, it was chaired by the then Deputy Postmaster General, Mr. I. Y. Bitiyong.

But the project was again rejected by NIPOST.

Disappointed, he sought audience with then President Goodluck Jonathan, through a letter dated February 17, 2014, and signed by his Swiss partner, S. J. Simon, urging President Jonathan to expressly approve the implementation of his project. Jonathan acted on his request and promptly mandated the then Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and her counterpart in the Communication Ministry, Omobola Johnson to act on it.

While waiting for a feedback from the presidency, Ahia was shocked to discover in August, 2014, that the project he initiated had been hijacked by NIPOST.

It was gathered that the project had been renamed ‘Stamping Protocol’, and his financier and supposed Swiss partner, Mr.

S. J. Simon appointed the programme convener. The project was launched at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on the August 19 and 20 2014. Another company, Signal Resources Ltd. was employed to manage it for NIPOST. Other postal agencies like Double Platinum Global Project and Z-3C Nig. Ltd were also appointed to help manage the project. Ahia’s company, the original owner of the project, was left out.

In March 18, 2016, Ahia put up a public petition addressed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other relevant bodies. He drew their attention to the injustice and breach of trust. He wanted the apex bank to look into the seizure of his intellectual property and take appropriate actions towards addressing the situation.

It was gathered that Ahia was billed to dispatch copies of his petition on March 21, 2016. Unfortunately, he died two days before the date.

Those close to him at the time he died claimed he complained strongly of severe chest pains before passing on, leaving behind a wife and four children.

The reporter learnt that the family had made several calls through his company, Frontiers Ranks Ltd to all those concerned with the project to honour the terms of agreement entered into with their benefactor and originator of the project. It was gathered that several letters had been dispatched to the ministries, departments and agencies concerned with the project, including NIPOST and CBN, without any response.