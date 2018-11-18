The road that brought the family to this pass began in 1997, when the man at the centre of the messy affair, Jones Geya, an English Language graduate of University of Jos, who hails from Eggon Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, was posted to Lokoja, Kogi State, for the mandatory youth service in September 1996. In the course of the service year, the then youth corps member fell in love with Theresa Adagu, who was sitting for the 1997 May/June West African School Certificate examination. A dalliance between them resulted in a pregnancy.

Theresa was afraid to tell her mummy about the development, and the mother who was then a businesswoman could not notice the pregnancy on time and only became aware of it after about three to four months. When questioned, Theresa spilled the beans, saying that Jones was responsible. He was invited by the mother and Jones promised to marry Theresa, especially after Mary stridently informed him that her late father placed a curse on her children that any of them that procured an abortion would die in the process.

So the option of aborting the pregnancy even though at early stage was ruled out. At this point, Jones had completed his service and had a part time job. He informed his parents about Theresa’s pregnancy with the intent of marrying her. Unfortunately, his father put his foot down and refused to allow it, arguing that Jones was too young and had just graduated without a good job. Faced with this dilemma, Jones absconded from Lokoja, and completely out of her life. He left her to fate, to carry the cross alone.

After Jones disappeared, Theresa’s father insisted that the pregnancy should be aborted in order for her to further her education but the mother opposed this on the grounds that her own father before dying placed a curse on his children that any of them that would abort a pregnancy would die instantly. Moreover, she stressed, Mr. Joseph Adagu, her husband, married her after impregnating her while serving in Lokoja as a police officer.