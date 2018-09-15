My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order

But Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, that was not the end of my trouble throughout yesterday. In fact, it was the beginning. Shortly after that encounter, my wife, nay our two boys, were to switch on our GoTV set, following the usual flashing (Fash-ing?) of NEPA light by Fashola people. When they changed the channel, first to Telemundo, my wife saw me standing. Then, they changed it to African Magic before settling down with Zee World. I was still standing.

“Darling, is there anything wrong somewhere? Why are you standing?” “Not, not all!.”

“Then come and sit down”

“No, thanks. I am obeying the Police order.”

“What did you just say?”

“I say I am obeying the police order not to sit at home” “Police order? What does that mean?” “Mummy, please, help me ask am o,” my daughter said. “Daddy has been standing like Standard Bank since morning. In fact, he drank his tea standing up. In the afternoon, he ate the eba we served him with Okro soup, still the same way – standing up.” “Ah, I needed to,” I said, “I don’t want to end up in another Okro soup by sitting at home. That’s why I am standing up.” Perplexed, my wife asked. “Ok, the Police said you should go about your normal business. How are you going to obey that order?” “Simple, by going to pub houses to while away time. And, by going from one political party to another to attend political rallies as part of the rented crowd, abi, beko?” (Yoruba for ‘not so?’). “One can understand the bit about going from one political party rally to another and pledging allegiances (alliances?) here and there without meaning a word of it,” my wife said, “but going to pub houses to while your precious time?, won’t the Police arrest and charge you for being a member of IPOB if you do that?” “Don’t worry,” I chipped in. “When we get to the police station or court we will settle all that. After all, we are all trying to disregard the sit-at-home order, aren’t we?” READ ALSO: IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG ____________________________________ RE: POLITICIANS WITH NO FIXED POLITICAL ADDRESS Your reference to politicians wandering from one political party to another as if they are struck with wanderlust reminds me of Sokugo, the wandering disease in Cyprian Ekwensi’s novel, Burning Grass. Maybe they are struck with political Sokugo – Isaac Gillam, 07032264604, Jos, Plateau State EDITOR’S NOTE: REACTIONS ARE WELCOME