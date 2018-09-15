– The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2018 - My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order
15th September 2018 - Restructuring: All talk, no action
15th September 2018 - Abba Kyari: A case of Good versus Evil
15th September 2018 - The Authority of the believer [3]
15th September 2018 - Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits
15th September 2018 - Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund
15th September 2018 - Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate
15th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H
15th September 2018 - IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt
15th September 2018 - Lagos 2019: Tinubu’s men foreclose Ambode’s 2nd term
Home / Columns / My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order
POLICE ORDER

My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order

— 15th September 2018

Chika Abanobi

The wahala started the other day when the Indigenous (Ingenuous?) People of Biafra (IPOB) issued a sit-at-home order asking everybody not to go anywhere yesterday, September 14, 2018 but sit at home and be watching African Magic, Telemundo, Zee World, Al Jazeera and CNN, NEPA or no NEPA, whether Alhaji Babatunde Raji Fashola performs or fails to perform, whether he keeps his promise or not.

READ ALSO: IPOB: Banks, markets defy sit-at-home order in Umuahia

But on Monday, September 10, the Imo State Police Command, led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dasuki Galadanchi, issued a warning and a counter-order during a joint news conference by heads of security agencies in the state, urging residents to disregard the earlier order issued by IPOB announcing yesterday as a remembrance day for Biafran heroes. He followed it up by saying that the security agencies would begin “a show of force” in the state the following day, Tuesday, September 11, (of all days in the world?), to send a signal to IPOB members.

He also warned that the Police Command in Imo would arrest anybody breaking the law by observing the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB. Now, since yesterday, my family has been picking quarrels with me for obeying the police or security agencies’ order not to sit at home.

Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, I never envisaged that I would run into trouble with anybody for obeying what I thought was a simple order until I was served my morning breakfast, comprising coloured water (tea?), Agege bread and garden egg.

Normally, before this order and counter-order of a thing came into being, I used to sit down jejely, relax ‘well well’ and drink the tea comprising one measure of “Who-sent-you?” cup of hot water, plus half teaspoon of Milo and one quarter sachet of Dano Milk (the kind they sell N30 per sachet). Now, you can understand why I called it coloured water.

But following the police order not to sit at home, I stood near the table to drink the tea. I had taken the first, second and third gulps when my daughter confronted me.

READ ALSO: Sit-at-home: Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, satellite town around Onitsha closed

“Daddy, what are you doing? Sit down now and drink your tea. Will it run away if you don’t stand up to drink it?” she asked.

“I know it won’t run away but you see, I am trying to obey the Police order not to sit at home. With the Police, order is order.”

“Haba, Daddy, it is not what they mean.”

“That’s your own interpretation. You never really get to know the true interpretation and application of the law until you are arrested by the Police. But I am not going to wait until that happens, until I am arrested for disobeying the law.”

“What do you mean by that?”

“I mean, I am going to keep standing in this house today until the police come to tell me that I got the whole thing wrong, that this is not what they mean when they asked us to disregard the sit-at-home order.”

“Ok o, Sir, please yourself!” With that, she walked away.

But Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, that was not the end of my trouble throughout yesterday. In fact, it was the beginning. Shortly after that encounter, my wife, nay our two boys, were to switch on our GoTV set, following the usual flashing (Fash-ing?) of NEPA light by Fashola people. When they changed the channel, first to Telemundo, my wife saw me standing. Then, they changed it to African Magic before settling down with Zee World. I was still standing.

“Darling, is there anything wrong somewhere? Why are you standing?”

“Not, not all!.”
“Then come and sit down”
“No, thanks. I am obeying the Police order.”
“What did you just say?”
“I say I am obeying the police order not to sit at home” “Police order? What does that mean?”

“Mummy, please, help me ask am o,” my daughter said. “Daddy has been standing like Standard Bank since morning. In fact, he drank his tea standing up. In the afternoon, he ate the eba we served him with Okro soup, still the same way – standing up.”

“Ah, I needed to,” I said, “I don’t want to end up in another Okro soup by sitting at home. That’s why I am standing up.”

Perplexed, my wife asked. “Ok, the Police said you should go about your normal business. How are you going to obey that order?”

“Simple, by going to pub houses to while away time. And, by going from one political party to another to attend political rallies as part of the rented crowd, abi, beko?” (Yoruba for ‘not so?’).

“One can understand the bit about going from one political party rally to another and pledging allegiances (alliances?) here and there without meaning a word of it,” my wife said, “but going to pub houses to while your precious time?, won’t the Police arrest and charge you for being a member of IPOB if you do that?”

“Don’t worry,” I chipped in. “When we get to the police station or court we will settle all that. After all, we are all trying to disregard the sit-at-home order, aren’t we?”

READ ALSO: IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

____________________________________

RE: POLITICIANS WITH NO FIXED POLITICAL ADDRESS

Your reference to politicians wandering from one political party to another as if they are struck with wanderlust reminds me of Sokugo, the wandering disease in Cyprian Ekwensi’s novel, Burning Grass. Maybe they are struck with political Sokugo

– Isaac Gillam, 07032264604, Jos, Plateau State

EDITOR’S NOTE: REACTIONS ARE WELCOME
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FORMER FINANCE MINISTER ADEOSUN

Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits

— 15th September 2018

The 51-year-old, the first Minister to resign voluntarily from office over such allegation, was appointed in November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Willy Eya and Noah Ebije, Kaduna Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun has resigned her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure from the public over her questionable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)…

  • DG

    Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund

    — 15th September 2018

    Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation” – Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts Ade Alade, Abuja There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the…

  • DAURA - VICTIM OF POLITICAL MACHINATIONS

    Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate

    — 15th September 2018

    A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations. READ ALSO: Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency….

  • IPOB

    Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H

    — 15th September 2018

    A civil servant said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country Jeff Amechi Ogbo, Aloysius Attah – Onitsha; Geoffrey Anyanwu – Awka; David Onwuchekwa – Nnewi; Raphael Ede – Enugu; Obinna Odogwu – Abakaliki; Felix Ikem – Nsukka Yesterday’s sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of…

  • IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 TRUCKS burnt in P’Harcourt

    IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt

    — 15th September 2018

    No fewer than 15 trucks and buildings were reportedly destroyed and shops looted, as irate youths took advantage of the IPOB directive. – Police arrest 18 pro-Biafra supporters Tony John, Port Harcourt The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, turned violent as youths suspected to be supporters of the group allegedly…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]