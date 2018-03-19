The Sun News
Home / Features / Family on self exile over witchcraft

Family on self exile over witchcraft

— 19th March 2018

Family of late Anthony Obihugha of Umuduru -Oru Ihite ,in Ihiala Local Government area of Anambra State has raised the alarm over the alleged killing of their father and one of their brothers .

Spokesman for the family ,Emezie Obihugha,who stormed the Daily Sun office warri, Delta State, where he is hiding alleged that the youths in the community over the years have been making attempts to exterminate the entire family.

Emmy as he is fondly called in the village alleged that the last straw that broke the camel’s back was when the first born in the family,sochukwu, was mobbed forcing the entire family to go on self exile.

He said:” When our elder brother was killed in a similar way our father was subjected to torture after which he died,we had no option than to take to our heels. The community accused our family of having witchcraft power that we used in committing havoc in the community.

” Just like our father denied the allegation, so also our brother did, yet,they killed them.We have run away from our town for over four years now.When they waited for us,and they did not see us,they went and burnt our three houses.Nothing was salvaged .Everything was razed  in the inferno”.

” We have reported the matter to the Police,but they did not do anything. we reported to the traditional institutions, and they did not do anything”.

“My father was tortured and warned that he should confess that he was a wizard .The same with our elder brother, who couldn’t bear the excruciating pains that  was inflicted on him and he died. We want well meaning Nigerians to come to our aid .We are refugees in our country”.

When Daily Sun visited the community, an indegene, Nneka Agbalakwe ,said:” Yes , the truth is that the family is noted for evil powers, they have caused serious havoc in the community”.

“One day,the youth in the community said that enough was enough .They caught their father committing  evil and he was beaten to pulp and he confessed  thT he was wizard before he gave up the ghost.In a similar way, their brother was caught practicing mysticism  and he confessed to so many atrocities. He was beaten and he died”.

“His corpse was rejected .We did not allow it to be buried in our village .It was taken to the bad bush”.

“For over three years,the family has been on exile, so,since they refused to come and remove all their evil charms in their houses, the youths decided to burn down the houses”.

“Yes three of their houses suspected to harbour some evil were burnt.We the elders had tried to pacify the youths,but they wouldn’t listen and they Went ahead to burn the houses”.

