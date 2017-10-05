The Sun News
Family of IGP’s wife threatens Sen. Misau with lawsuit

— 5th October 2017

The in-laws of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, have threatened to sue Sen. Isa Hamman Misau for lying against their daughter.

The family of Mrs Asta Idris said that Misau had on the floor of the Senate alleged that the IGP married Asta secretly in Kaduna after allegedly impregnating her.

The family faulted Misau and explained that their daughter got married to the IGP publicly at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

Mr. Nasiru Baba Saleh, a member of the family, told Daily Trust that Misau lied against their daughter and that he must prove the allegations in court.

“Truly, we’re seriously angry, because this is a girl that grew up in a responsible way.

“She got a very good upbringing, and we married her out peacefully. We see no reason why this man will come publicly inside the chamber of the Senate to say the man impregnated her before he married her.

“What is his proof? This issue has gone viral on the social media. Both the mom and dad are crying. What kind of defamation is this? We have evidence. We have the pictures and everything. The Commissioner of Police and DC Operations were there.’’

He explained that that the wedding was done publicly and marriage certificate was issued to them.

“We’ll have to sue him for defamation of character of the girl and the family.

“We’ll do that within the week. We’ll file the matter, and we’ll go with all the evidence, including invitation cards and everything.

Misau should come out to prove the allegation that Asta was married out with pregnant. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
