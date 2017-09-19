Family drags coy to court over illegal land acquisition 

The Sun News
From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A family of Odi in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State has dragged Dove Quarry, a venture allegedly under the Redeemed Christian Church of God, to an Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, over alleged illegal acquisition of their family land.

In a suit number AB/280/2017, the Claimant at the hearing of the matter on Monday, applied for an interlocutory motion restraining the defendant and its agents from selling or leasing out portion of the land to anybody.

The family had approached the court on the allegation that one Dominic Odi, had illegally sold and lease some portions of the family land put under Trust of D1 Quarry, a Chinese company, to Dove Quarry without the approval of the family.

Arguing the case before Justice M. O. Dipeolu, Counsel to the claimant, Barrister K. O. Olawale, said the Dove Quarry had filed a motion for the Interlocutory Injunction of stopping the Defendant from disturbing them from performing their legitimate business on the land.

She argued that since  25th June, 2017 the motion had been served on the Defendant.

Counsel to the Defendant, Oladimeji Nurudeen, however, pleaded for adjournment in order for him to argue against the motion.

Ruling against the request for adjournment, Justice Dipeolu said since the Defendant had failed to file its response against Order 39 Rule 1 of the Court Process, it remained uncontroverted nor challenged and it must be taken as true.

Citing the case between Okeke vs Attorney General of Anambra State and Omoh vs Judicial Service Commission, the judge thereafter held the request for the motion to be credible and “ordered as prayed.

Speaking on the ruling, Counsel to the family, Nurudeen Oladimeji, said the family could not challenge the ruling, because they were not directly joined at the first instance for the interlocutory motion observing that there was still chance to vacate the Order when the main suit was filed by the family against Dove Quarry.

