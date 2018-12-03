“We want him to leave the responsibility of administering our late father’s estate to us and stop interfering with the management and control of properties which solely belong to my father. We are the only ones legally authorized to do so by virtue of the letter of administration issued by the Lagos State government. We want all the properties jointly owned by my father and uncle to be sold by joint participation and involvement of both parties and the proceeds equally divided among us. We also want him to stop collecting rents from tenants on our father’s property located at Ijaiye.

When contacted on phone, Mr. Edward Olayinka Byron, whom Tolu accused of conspiring against her mother and siblings said he had nothing to do with any of the family's parcels of land. The man, who said he was very sick and hospitalised, said the best person to address all the allegations raised was the traditional ruler more commonly known as Engineer Segun Oguntolu. Reacting to the allegations levelled against him, the traditional ruler of Oguntolu Land, Chief Segun Oguntolu said the matter was still a subject of litigation. He said, however, that he was yet to understand why his niece was exhibiting so much hostility towards him. The traditional ruler said since the demise of his elder brother, he had never failed to act as a father figure to all his children. While maintaining his innocence, he explained that after Tolu took the matter to the Lagos Multi Courthouse for Alternative Dispute Resolution, the presiding judge resolved that the two contentious lands in Obalende and Ebute Metta be sold and the money shared among the beneficiaries. He noted that after the two properties were sold, Tolu never showed up to collect her share, which was left in the care of his lawyer. He further explained that when she attempted to sell the land in Ijaiye, he intervened and advised her to notify her other siblings and tell them about her intention. "When Tolu notified my brother's other children about her plan to sell the land, they kicked against it. She then brought in the police and it was decided that the land be split into two. She sold her portion and still later dragged me to another police station in Ojuelegba. For now, I'm still waiting for the court to rule on the case," he said.