Fame deprived me of early marriage –Ibiwari Etuk, actress

— 16th December 2017

Ibiwari Gift Anietie Etuk fondly known as Ibiwari Etuk is fun to be with. 

The Akwa Ibom State-born Computer Science graduate from University of Uyo  tells Inside Nollywood her fulfilling moments as an actress as well as how fame deprived her of early marriage, 

Hear her: “ Life as an actress has been fun. I feel so delighted being recognized in states or cities I visit for the first time and I’m told how real I portray my screen characters. Some go as far as addressing me by my screen names and even offer to pay for goods purchased at that time.  It’s just awesome. 

However, I’m still working up the ladder, but the pursuit of my career has deprived me of early marriage. I would have gotten married straight out of university but i lost that opportunity. That’s past now and I have moved on.”

Wondering what would limit Ibiwari from displaying her acting skills, she says its nudity.

“Porn films or explicit erotic films are my No, No! I can never find myself doing such, no matter how much money is involved.

However, in terms of high and low moments, there are times, when I wasn’t expected to deliver a character spontaneously on set because of late script delivery or working with a director who doesn’t know my capability or hasn’t seen my work and at the end of the day, I am able to difuse all doubts,” she blushed.

Post Views: 1
