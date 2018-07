Artist and Lawyer Folarin Falana aka Falz has reacted to the death of NYSC corp member, Ms Linda Nkechi Igwetu.

He says no hospital has the right to refute treatment of even armed robber, See his tweets below:

@falzthebahdguy

If somebody has a gunshot wound and they are brought to your hospital, you are supposed to treat them, not ask for any f*cking police report. Even if na suspected armed robber, Who are you to deprive them of the right to stay alive? Let the court pass judgment.

@falzthebahdguy

This country ehn. I really don’t grab. Sigh.