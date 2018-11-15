Falode to speak at SWAG, AIPS seminar in Ghana

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, board member and Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, will on November 26, 2018 speak at a one-day seminar jointly organised by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Association of International Press Sports (AIPS) Africa on women’s football in Africa, as part of activities for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana.

The one-day seminar with the theme “Raising the bar for today’s women’s sports journalists” will be held at the Swiss Spirits Hotel and Suits Alisa, Accra, on Monday, November 26, at 11:00am.

A statement from the secretariat of the Association said, Falode was found to be the best resource person for the seminar, as she is a tested Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) media personality, broadcast journalist and presently the Chairperson of the highly rated Nigeria Women’s Football League.

The organisers said the seminar is expected is to bring together sports journalists from participating countries in the AWCON and sports journalists in Ghana.

The Mr. Mitchell Obi, President of AIPS Africa and an AIPS Executive Committee member would attend the seminar.

According to SWAG, Mr. Obi would also use the opportunity to address sports journalists on contemporary challenges facing the African journalists and the future.

SWAG called on all sports journalists in Ghana and participating countries in the 2018 AWCON to deavor to attend the one-day seminar.