The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, has on behalf of the board of the NWFL, sent a condolence message to the family of late former Super Falcons player, Ajuma Otache, over the sudden death of the ex-international, who was also a member of the coaching staff of the national Under-17 Women’s team, the Flamingoes.

Falode, expressed shock at the sad news of the former Falcons star, which she described as a very big blow to the development of women’s football and also men’s football in Nigeria, since she was also the chief coach of Goodland Football Club, a team in the Nationwide League.

“It’s so sad to lose such a young and vibrant coach who contributed to the total development of Nigerian football.

“Ajuma Ottache, was a good product of the Nigerian Women’s league, who made it to the national women’s team, where she rose through the rank playing in the Falconets and Super Falcons at the World Cup and also the Olympic Games women’s soccer event.

“Nigeria has lost a great talent and very brilliant coach.

“Today, we pray for the family she left behind, her husband and three children, at a very young age of 33. We pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss and strengthen them to forge ahead in her absence.”

The NWFL boss disclosed that, a minute silence will be observed in all the matches of the NWPL Super Four when it begins and also at all games of the Women’s Pro-League.