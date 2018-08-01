In the midst of the ripples and drama, political pundits are worried about the approach of the ruling party in handling the fallout of the defections.

Fred Itua,Abuja

The Nigerian political sphere appears to be quaking. While old alliances are crumbling, new interests and blocs are taking shape. In the face of these razzmatazz and realignment, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), appears to be taking the biggest hit.

In the National Assembly, its rank and file is depleting. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in alliance with other opposition parties has taken control of the senate. With the defection yesterday of president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, to his former party, the PDP has firmly taken charge of the upper legislative chamber.

In the Green Chamber, the political interplay is not different. Although the APC still holds the ace, the eventual defection of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the PDP, will alter the political dynamics ahead of the 2019 general election.

The same defection blues is reverberating at the state level. Already, some governors may be on their way out of APC. In the midst of the ripples and drama, political pundits are worried about the approach of the ruling party in handling the fallout of the defections.

Pundits, in their various verdicts, are perturbed that the ruling government has not handled the fallout well. In their arguments, they often recall a similar movement from the former ruling PDP to APC in 2014, ahead of the 2015 general election.

On Monday for instance, it was a gale of Impeachment. In Imo, Kano and Benue, the same impeachment rhythm sounded so loud. While Benue governor may have survived the impeachment scare, the battle is not over yet.

In 2015, Saraki led other PDP senators to APC. In the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, who was the Speaker then, led the mass defection to APC. Unlike the ruling PDP then, which many political commentators agreed were civil in the way and manner it handled the fallout, the APC-led Federal Government appears not to be magnanimous in defeat.