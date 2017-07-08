Fallen containers kill five in Ojota

BY PHILIP NWOSU

It was disaster in the Ojota area of Lagos, South West Nigeria as a fallen 40 feet container killed five occupants of a 18–seater passengers bus in the busy Ojota area of Lagos.

Three other occupants of the bus however survived the accident which occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Both vehicles were facing the Maryland end of Ojota when the incident happened.

The trapped survivors have been rescued and taken to the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, while the bodies of those that died in the accident have been deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

As at the time of writing this report, rescue and evacuation exercise by LASEMA and Rapid Response Squad are under way.

The truck conveying the container with the registration was marked AKD 663 XF and the 18–seater passenger bus with the registration number FST 944 XR were taken to LASEMA yard, Oshodi.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, who was at the scene of the rescue and evacuation operation advised truck owners and drivers to always fasten containers to trucks to forestall a repeat of the incidence on our roads.

Also at the scene of the incident were the Commander RRS, ACP Olatunji Disu and the General Manager LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu.