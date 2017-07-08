The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - Fallen containers kill five in Ojota
8th July 2017 - Total takes students on Job Shadow tour of Delta
8th July 2017 - Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun
8th July 2017 - London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big
8th July 2017 - Herbert Wigwe banks on philanthropy
8th July 2017 - Many troubles of billionaire Keem Belo-Osagie
8th July 2017 - Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday
8th July 2017 - APC can’t disown restructuring – Prof Akin Oyebode
8th July 2017 - Being a Bad : Bonding strategies for fathers
8th July 2017 - Being a MOM : Toxic parenting behaviour today’s parents should avoid
Home / Cover / Fallen containers kill five in Ojota

Fallen containers kill five in Ojota

— 8th July 2017

BY PHILIP NWOSU

It was disaster in the Ojota area of Lagos, South West Nigeria as a fallen 40 feet container killed five occupants of a 18–seater passengers bus in the busy Ojota area of Lagos.
Three other occupants of the bus however  survived the accident which occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Both vehicles were facing the Maryland end of Ojota when the incident happened.
The trapped survivors have been rescued and taken to the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, while the bodies of those that died in the accident have been deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.
As at the time of writing this report, rescue and evacuation exercise by LASEMA and Rapid Response Squad are under way.

The truck conveying the container with the registration was marked AKD 663 XF and the 18–seater passenger bus with the registration number FST 944 XR were taken to LASEMA yard, Oshodi.
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, who was at the scene of the rescue and evacuation operation advised truck owners and drivers to always fasten containers to trucks to forestall a repeat of the incidence on our roads.
Also at the scene of the incident were the Commander RRS, ACP Olatunji Disu and the General Manager LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fallen containers kill five in Ojota

— 8th July 2017

BY PHILIP NWOSU It was disaster in the Ojota area of Lagos, South West Nigeria as a fallen 40 feet container killed five occupants of a 18–seater passengers bus in the busy Ojota area of Lagos. Three other occupants of the bus however  survived the accident which occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Both vehicles…

Share

  • Total takes students on Job Shadow tour of Delta

    — 8th July 2017

    The Total Job Shadow 2017 was held at the Lubricant Blending Plant, Koko, Delta State on Thursday 29th June, 2017. The objective of the Total Job Shadow is to expose senior secondary school students from government schools   across Nigeria to the work environment and provide the opportunity for them to learn about various career options…

    Share

  • Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun

    — 8th July 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Seriki, have engaged in a blame game over the death of a party stalwart, who was shot dead at Ota during the week. The party stalwart simply identified as…

    Share

  • London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big

    — 8th July 2017

    The newly–elected Alade Okin of Oriade Town, Osun State, HRM Oba Olalekan Anthony Fasesin, Arolagbade 1 has stated in clear terms that his ambition once he ascend on the throne of Oriade is to accelerate the development of the town and make it attractive to both home-grown investors and the ones in the Diaspora. The youthful…

    Share

  • Herbert Wigwe banks on philanthropy

    — 8th July 2017

    Take away the distraction of 2016 when he was invited by the Nigeria’s anti-graft body, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  (EFCC) to clear his name and his bank which he did with the precision expected of a first-rated banker, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe has left no one in doubt that he is one of Nigeria’s influential…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share