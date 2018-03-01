Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, joins the China train

MONICA IHEAKAM

Super Falcons defender Onome, Ebi has taken her trade to the Chinese Women’s League as she joined a second division side Henan Huishang FC.

Ebi who last played for FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League, has been sidelined for a year due to a hand injury sustained at the last African Women Championship in Cameroon.

According to a statement made available by Ebi’s management team, Temple Management Company, the 34-year-old is delighted to be back playing football again 15 months after fracturing her hand.

“Thanks to God almighty for making this possible. I’m back in football and to say I am super excited is to put what I am feeling mildly. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on my journey to recovery and has helped to make this possible.

“I want to single out my management team for being a strong support system and making sure this transition very smooth,” Ebi was quoted in the media statement.

“I can’t wait to play football again for my club and country.

I have survived one of the biggest challenges of my career and I am in a happy place to once again do what I love best.”

Ebi joins the likes of Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo and her Falcons team mate and best friend Asisat Oshoala to ply their trade in China.