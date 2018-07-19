– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Falconets off to Austria
19th July 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba pips WAC, goes top 
19th July 2018 - 2019: Igbo in Lagos urged to obtain PVCs
19th July 2018 - AJ: I’ll be gold again
19th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi inaugurates reconstructed historic Enugu Miliken Hill Road
19th July 2018 - Real Madrid unveils £35m Odriozola
19th July 2018 - IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election
19th July 2018 - Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 
19th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma (1934 – 2018)
19th July 2018 - I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Falconets off to Austria
Falconets

Falconets off to Austria

— 19th July 2018

The National Under – 20 female team, the Falconets will depart the country on Friday aboard Air France for Austria for a two – week training tour ahead of the FIFA Under-20 women World Cup in France.

The team will depart Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 11pm to arrive the Charles De Gaulle Airport, Paris in the early hours of July 21,before departing for Munich, Germany from where they will heard to Austria.

The team, which has been in camp in Abuja, is expected to fine- tune their preparations for the Under-20 women World Cup in Austria by playing some friendly matches with some local teams.

READ MORE CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba pips WAC, goes top

The Christopher Danjuma tutored side will travel with 25 players, while four of them will be dropped after the camping exercise in Austria, before the team departs for France, venue of the championship.

The Falconets will depart Austria for France, venue of the Under-20 women world Cup on August 2, for the championship, which begins on August 5 through 24.

Nigeria has had an impressive record at the championship finishing second twice in 2010 in Germany losing to the host 0-2 and 2014 in Canada again to Germany 0-1 and fourth in 2012 in Japan, when we lost to Japan 1-2, but failed to make it beyond the group stage in 2016 in Papau New Guinea.

The Falconets have taken part in all editions of the championships which began in 2002 in Canada and remain the most successful national women’s team at the global stage.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MILIKEN HILL ROAD - UGWUANYI

Ugwuanyi inaugurates reconstructed historic Enugu Miliken Hill Road

— 19th July 2018

There was jubilation in Enugu as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi formally inaugurated the historic and undulating Miliken Hill Road, Ngwo, reconstructed and modernised with street lights by his administration, for the first time since it was constructed in 1909 during the colonial era. READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads The all-important…

  • IPOB - BOYCOTT 2019 ELECTION

    IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election

    — 19th July 2018

    “We, IPOB members, are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria, as the only way to save lives…” The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Biafrans, Middle Belt and all Southerners to boycott the 2019 election, stressing that one million groups and…

  • TRICKSTER

    I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh

    — 19th July 2018

    “I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said. Fred Itua, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central,…

  • FAILED

    Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

    — 19th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years. READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday,…

  • CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

    Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums, in the early hours of Tuesday, destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of the state. The four destroyed constituency projects, which were part of the projects slated to be commissioned yesterday by the senator include four blocks of classrooms…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share