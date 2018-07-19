Falconets off to Austria

The National Under – 20 female team, the Falconets will depart the country on Friday aboard Air France for Austria for a two – week training tour ahead of the FIFA Under-20 women World Cup in France.

The team will depart Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 11pm to arrive the Charles De Gaulle Airport, Paris in the early hours of July 21,before departing for Munich, Germany from where they will heard to Austria.

The team, which has been in camp in Abuja, is expected to fine- tune their preparations for the Under-20 women World Cup in Austria by playing some friendly matches with some local teams.

READ MORE CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba pips WAC, goes top

The Christopher Danjuma tutored side will travel with 25 players, while four of them will be dropped after the camping exercise in Austria, before the team departs for France, venue of the championship.

The Falconets will depart Austria for France, venue of the Under-20 women world Cup on August 2, for the championship, which begins on August 5 through 24.

Nigeria has had an impressive record at the championship finishing second twice in 2010 in Germany losing to the host 0-2 and 2014 in Canada again to Germany 0-1 and fourth in 2012 in Japan, when we lost to Japan 1-2, but failed to make it beyond the group stage in 2016 in Papau New Guinea.

The Falconets have taken part in all editions of the championships which began in 2002 in Canada and remain the most successful national women’s team at the global stage.