LA ROJITAS

Falconets break China jinx, face Spain in quarterfinals

— 14th August 2018

Meanwhile, Falconets will play the La Rojitas of Spain in the quarter finals on Thursday August 16, at the Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau.

Monica Iheakam

Falconets finally broke the China jinx by booking their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in France.

A dramatic stoppage-time own goal from China right-back Jiaxing Dou after spirited challenge by Rasheedat Ajibade in front of goal, gifted Falconets the desired result.

Barely seconds left to play, substitute Aishat Bello’s cross from the right saw captain Rashdeedat Ajibade challenge for the ball with China right-back Jiaxing Dou. Bello’s cross struck the Chinese defender before nestling in the back of the net and sparking emotional celebrations from the West Africans at the full-time whistle.

READ ALSO: France 2018: Falconets determined to reach quarter finals

China needed a win to progress, but the game which ended 1-1, signalled the end of the Asian sides domination of the African favourites at the U-20 level.

Nigeria joined Germany in the last eight from Group D, after the Germans finished top of the standings with a maximum nine points.

Meanwhile, Falconets will play the La Rojitas of Spain in the quarter finals on Thursday August 16,
at the Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau.

Spain finished tops of Group C with seven points, after an entertaining 2-2 draw with USA in Dinan-Lehon.

Ghana – the other African team involved in the tournament – ended their campaign with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in their final Group A game on Sunday.

