The Sun News
Latest
23rd January 2018 - UNILORIN bans hair attachments, tight pants for females
23rd January 2018 - N400m arms fraud: FG asks court to revoke Metuh’s bail
23rd January 2018 - I’ll complete all projects in my constituency – Ekweremadu
23rd January 2018 - Senate to improve education funding – C’ttee
23rd January 2018 - JUST IN: Aftermath of Obasanjo’s letter: Buhari in secret meeting with Tinubu, Bisi Akande
23rd January 2018 - Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police
23rd January 2018 - FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally
23rd January 2018 - Boko Haram: EU earmarks N54b for Borno communities
23rd January 2018 - Bayelsa: Gunmen storm Police Marine Post, kill 2 policemen, cart away rifles
23rd January 2018 - Egypt: Sami Anan calls off campaign following detention
Home / National / Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police

Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police

— 23rd January 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AKure

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, on Tuesday, declared that all those involved in the burning of the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, in Ilado, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, would not go unpunished.

The police boss, who said he had gone to assess the extent of damage done on the farm by fire, said he could not yet identify the exact people who perpetrated the dastardly act.

Adeyanju informed that he had on two occasions led police officers to the farm to inspect it and to ensure that security was beep up on the farm.

While berating the activities of those who perpetrated the dastardly act, the Police commissioner assured that the suspected arsonists would soon be brought to book.

He said the state’s police command was already on the trail of the suspected arsonist with a view to ensuring that they face the music saying,  “Those who perpetrated the dastardly act will not go unpunished. I can assure you that they will be arrested in no distant time from now and we will ensure that they are prosecuted accordingly.”

The Police boss said he could not ascertain those who perpetrated the devilish act, but maintained that they would be exposed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has reiterated its readiness to regulate the activities of herdsmen in the state. Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gboyega Adefarati, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen.

Adefarati, who said he had inspected the burnt farm and also met with Falae, regretted that the damage made by the suspected arsonist was unbearable considering the huge amount of money wasted as a result of the fire incident.

The commissioner who expressed sadness over the development however said that government would soon transmit a bill to the State House of Assembly for the regulation of activities of herdsmen in the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd January 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Reply

    The so-called police, military etc. are brainwashed illiterate fools used for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, they are criminal war mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria just like the touts so-called herdsmen are criminal war mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists which must be erased in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNILORIN bans hair attachments, tight pants for females

— 23rd January 2018

Toks David The Management of the University of Ilorin on Monday, January 22, rolled out its yearly dress code notification for male and females students on campus. The instructions were contained in a notice signed by Management which stated, in part, that “Every student must comply by dressing decently, as the mode of dressing is…

  • N400m arms fraud: FG asks court to revoke Metuh’s bail

    — 23rd January 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Piqued by alleged plot to delay his trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to revoke the bail it granted a former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Olisa Metuh, and to remand him in prison custody. The application…

  • I’ll complete all projects in my constituency – Ekweremadu

    — 23rd January 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has assured the people of Enugu West Senatorial District that he would complete all the projects he attracted to the zone in record time and according to specifications. Ekweremadu who is representing the district, in the Senate, made the promise during the two-day inspection tour of…

  • Senate to improve education funding – C’ttee

    — 23rd January 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said the upper legislative chamber would ensure improved funding to the education sector in Nigeria. This, according to the senator, was to make education, at levels, more functional in the country. Sen. Wamakko made the disclosure at the Senate…

  • JUST IN: Aftermath of Obasanjo’s letter: Buhari in secret meeting with Tinubu, Bisi Akande

    — 23rd January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande. The meeting is coming barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued a statement urging President Buhari not to run…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share