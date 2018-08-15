– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed
15th August 2018 - Israel lets food, goods back into Gaza as Egypt pushes truce
15th August 2018 - UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother
15th August 2018 - Japan-Nigeria potentials not realised yet – Envoy
15th August 2018 - Insecurity: We’ve spent N2tr on Police – Govs
15th August 2018 - Presidency debunks report on extension of President Buhari’s vacation
15th August 2018 - Ekwunife endorses Buhari-Osinbajo ticket for 2019
15th August 2018 - Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku
15th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov. approves payment of August salary
15th August 2018 - Buhari not under foreign pressure to drop 2019 bid – Presidency
Home / National / Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed
MOHAMMED

Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed

— 15th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the escalation of the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was as a result of the circulation of fake news, especially on the social media.

Mohammed stated this, in Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Blueprint Newspapers.

The visit, according to the Special Assistant to Mohammed, Segun Adeyemi, was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s campaign against fake news in the country.

“When we launched the campaign, we did not envisage the kind of event that occurred at the National Assembly last week, specifically August 7 – less than one month after the launch.

“That event, during which the National Assembly was barricaded, is a classic example of how fake news can aggravate conflicts. In fact, it was driven all the way by fake news.

”A serving senator led the fake news onslaught, claiming that only APC members were being allowed into the chambers as a ploy to impeach the Senate President, while PDP members were barred – FAKE NEWS! No APC members was in the chambers at the time!” Mohammed said.

Mohammed further said but for the timely intervention of the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the situation could have deteriorated and brought great opprobrium on the country.

Mohammed added that in the aftermath of the crisis, news that N21 billion and assorted weapons were found in the home of the sacked Director-General of the DSS also turned out to be fake.

He said fake news remained a clear and present danger to the nation’s unity and democracy, even to the very survival of the country.

READ ALSO: Israel lets food, goods back into Gaza as Egypt pushes truce

He urged Nigerians to always check the source of any news item before sharing, calling on Nigerians not to share whatever they can’t vouch for.

Mohammed emphasised the need for the media to take the lead in the campaign against fake news in the country, which he said, has the capacity to erode the credibility of the media.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MOHAMMED

Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed

— 15th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the escalation of the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was as a result of the circulation of fake news, especially on the social media. Mohammed stated this, in Abuja, during a courtesy visit…

  • UNDEDSS

    UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The United Niger Delta Energy Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has enjoined the people of Niger Delta to join in mourning the death of Mama Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dickson, on August 10, confirmed the death of his mother, popularly known as Mama…

  • JAPAN

    Japan-Nigeria potentials not realised yet – Envoy

    — 15th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta, on Tuesday, said the potentials in the Japan-Nigeria relationship were yet to be realised. Kikuta said this in an interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja, during a send-forth ceremony for six participants for the African Business Education (ABE) Initiative for Youth programme to Japan for master…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: We’ve spent N2tr on Police – Govs

    — 15th August 2018

    …Lagos alone spent N4.765b in 2015 …Says, ‘IGP demanded N3trn in 2017’ …Push for state police Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors of the 36 states of the federation have disclosed that they had collectively expended over  N2 trillion in augmenting police operations nationwide in the last decade alone. Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors Forum…

  • Buhari’s vacation

    Presidency debunks report on extension of President Buhari’s vacation

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Presidency has described the social media report that President Muhammadu Buhari, extended his ongoing 10 working days vacation in London as fake. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purported fake news indicates that the President had already transmitted a letter to the National Assembly to this effect. The official twitter…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share