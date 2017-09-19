Fake Buhari’s UN speech in circulation – Presidency

The Sun News
Nigeria’s presidency has said that a fake version of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly today, is in circulation.

President Buhari who arrived New York on Sunday, is billed to address the 72nd UN General Assembly today when the debate opens.

He has been listed as the eighth speaker of the 193 Head of States expected to address the General Debate of the General Assembly.

He will deliver Nigeria’s National Statement.

On Monday, he held a briefing session  with Foreign Affairs Minister , Geoffrey Onyeama and other Nigerian diplomats.

In a tweet early today, the Presidency warned that a fake version of the speech yet to be delivered is in circulation.

There’s a fake Speech circulating online as the text of President @MBuhari‘s #UNGA Address, to be delivered Tuesday. Please DISREGARD it.

The theme for this year’s debate is ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’.

The president will also join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and hold a bilateral meeting with the UN chief.

Aside other high-level engagement, he will have a lunch meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, along with other world leaders.

  1. Isim U. Udoh 19th September 2017 at 9:38 am
    Reply

    Who are the people behind the fake speech? How did they start the publication of the fake speech? Just as the budget was padded, so the speech is leaked. The Presidency is on it again. When they start this Lie Muhammed will call opposition are on it. Why should everything be happening now with the APC government.

    APC look inward and see your loopholes. There is nothing that happens in somebody’s house, that an insider is not there. Look inward, check your people. Nothing is hidden where insiders are not in the know.
    Shuffle the cabinet, remove the bad elements, people are greedy and ambitious of power in the presidency block, purged them all and things will be okay.

    A stitch in time saves nine!!!

