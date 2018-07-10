The Sun News
Fake BEDC staff arraigned for fraud in Benin
CRISIS

Fake BEDC staff arraigned for fraud in Benin

10th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin
A 34-year-old man, Ikechukwu Sunday, was today arraigned before an Evboriaria Special Grade Court in Benin City, for fraud and parading himself as a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).
The accused who was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud and impersonation, was also alleged to have collected the sum of N100,000 to supply BEDC electricity metre to one Udu Kelly.

Besides, he was said to have collected N10,000 from one Agho Favour to repair a BEDC metre as well as disconnecting people’s electricity lines.
Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oluwaseun, told the court that the offences were committed at Ogheghe community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area.
He added that the offences were punishable under sections 419 and 108 of the Criminal Code cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State as applicable to Edo State.
Sunday, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. C.E Oghuma, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N400,000 and a surety in like sum who must a relative of the accused person.

