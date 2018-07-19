FAJ laments deteriorating quality of media practice in Nigeria

Eminent journalist, communication scholar and entertainment guru, Mr. Femi Akintunde-Johnson (FAJ), has lamented what he described as deteriorating quality of media practice in the country.

He spoke while announcing a four-week intensive course on ‘’Language use and reporting skills” for bloggers, print and broadcast journalists, publicists. writers, secretaries and others who care to improve their communicative skills.

FAJ, the programme’s coach, jocularly regretted that some quacks in journalism have retired after long inglorious practice.

He said participants at the training, tagged: ‘’2nd Advanced Skills Clinic with FAJ” will be taught how to avoid clichés and colloquialism, bad grammar and tautology, salutations and addresses, structural deficiencies, concord and proximity, among others.

Aside the ambience of the class, participants at the language clinic, which will hold at a convenient and comfortable venue off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, from 10:00a.m. to 2:30p.m., are always encouraged to interact with Coach FAJ during lectures.

A participant, who attended the ‘’clinic’’ in the past, said: “My time at the Advanced Clinic With FAJ was an eye-opener. It helped me understand some of the little mistakes which have become norm in news reports. The class also helped me sharpen my editing skills – now, my editor can be sure of error-free news stories and articles.”

Basically, the training provides the core knowledge required to be better practitioners in speech, with proper diction, clarity and non-vernacular; and in writing, with correct spelling and punctuation, without abbreviations, slangs and jargons.

Yet, another participant, Adeyemi Adeye, reminisces: “I was so confident my performance would be very impressive to the coach, that I would be one of the best students in class. The feelings changed as soon as I realised I had been fooling myself, thinking I was a good creative writer… my mistakes were so visible… they were mostly little things that really should matter, but, which we over-look…”.

Participants may also enjoy guest lectures from other renowned and experienced media practitioners, such as Mr. Tokunbo Ojekunle (GM of Max Radio FM), Mr. Richard Akinnola (Director of Media Law Centre, Abuja) and Mr. Muyiwa Akintunde (COO at TPT International).