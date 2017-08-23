The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2017 - North Korea’s Kim ‘starting to respect US’ – Trump
23rd August 2017 - Angola votes for first new leader in 38 years
23rd August 2017 - UAE declares Eid Al Adha holidays
23rd August 2017 - US Navy fires 7th fleet commander after collisions
23rd August 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting
23rd August 2017 - Severe typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong, Macao
23rd August 2017 - Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum
23rd August 2017 - Ekiti govt. disburses N190m vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others
23rd August 2017 - Ortom visits wife of slain aide
23rd August 2017 - Wike, Ikpeazu, Amechi for Abuja less privileged symposium
Home / National / ‘Failure of Christianity behind problem of Ndigbo’

‘Failure of Christianity behind problem of Ndigbo’

— 23rd August 2017

Onitsha based preacher, Evangelist Theo Rays Ejikeme has said that the continued failure of Christian churches to live up to their billing as the light of the world and salt of the earth in addressing the problems of life is the root cause of problems currently  facing Ndigbo.

The founding Minister of Sounds of God and Solution Ministries,  who spoke in Onitsha while introducing what he called Special Prayer Focus on Ndigbo, stated that the region’s marginalization is consequent upon the failure of the churches to draw the attention of God on the challenges facing Ndigbo and raise a high degree of political awareness among its followers. 

“Christianity as being practised by many churches today has failed to address the problems of humanity and Ndigbo being a Christian dominated region or race is a victim of that failure,” he said, He added that the special prayer is meant to inspire churches in Igbo land to draw the attention of God on  their plight in Nigeria and raise high political awareness among the people.

He attributed the failure of Christianity to misplaced interested among church leaders who are more interested in raising money to acquire worldly things, build cathedral and schools rather than raising converts into the sanctuary of God according to the Bible. 

He disclosed that God has inspired him to retool people into more effective Christian life, adding that the special prayer focus is aimed at providing lasting solution to the challenges facing Ndigbo.

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Tai Mtn 23rd August 2017 at 9:19 am
    Reply

    Igbos have failed Christianity in Nigeria. We did not need the Ozubulu shame to know how Igbos have been hiding under Christianity to do heinous things. It is an open secret in the Churches for long.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting

— 23rd August 2017

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the weekly Federal Executive Council for Wednesday, August 23, has been cancelled. The presidential aide, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting. Adesina only said that the President  would on Wednesday receive the report of the investigation committee…

  • Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

    — 23rd August 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar  Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria. Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu…

  • Ekiti govt. disburses N190m vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others

    — 23rd August 2017

    The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools. Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, Chief Abiodun Falayi, who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary…

  • Ortom visits wife of slain aide

    — 23rd August 2017

    Governor Samuel Ortom has visited the wife of his assassinated aide, Dr Tervershima Adyorough, at Benue State Teaching Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Ortom, who arrived from his China trip on Tuesday evening, went straight to the hospital to see the woman, who was also shot by the gunmen that killed her husband. Adyorough…

  • Wike, Ikpeazu, Amechi for Abuja less privileged symposium

    — 23rd August 2017

    The Osasu Show (TOS), will on Friday, August 25, 2017, hold a symposium on ‘the New Economy and its Impact on the Less Privileged Citizens.’ Billed to hold at the International Conference Center, Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, are…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share