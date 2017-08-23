‘Failure of Christianity behind problem of Ndigbo’

Onitsha based preacher, Evangelist Theo Rays Ejikeme has said that the continued failure of Christian churches to live up to their billing as the light of the world and salt of the earth in addressing the problems of life is the root cause of problems currently facing Ndigbo.

The founding Minister of Sounds of God and Solution Ministries, who spoke in Onitsha while introducing what he called Special Prayer Focus on Ndigbo, stated that the region’s marginalization is consequent upon the failure of the churches to draw the attention of God on the challenges facing Ndigbo and raise a high degree of political awareness among its followers.

“Christianity as being practised by many churches today has failed to address the problems of humanity and Ndigbo being a Christian dominated region or race is a victim of that failure,” he said, He added that the special prayer is meant to inspire churches in Igbo land to draw the attention of God on their plight in Nigeria and raise high political awareness among the people.

He attributed the failure of Christianity to misplaced interested among church leaders who are more interested in raising money to acquire worldly things, build cathedral and schools rather than raising converts into the sanctuary of God according to the Bible.

He disclosed that God has inspired him to retool people into more effective Christian life, adding that the special prayer focus is aimed at providing lasting solution to the challenges facing Ndigbo.