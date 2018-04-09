The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Fagunwa’s wife dies at 85
9th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Table Tennis gives Nigeria first medal
9th April 2018 - Pope: Fighting social injustice as important as fighting abortion
9th April 2018 - Payroll fraud: No going back on withheld workers’ salaries – Bayelsa Govt
9th April 2018 - BREAKING: Nigerian Army probes Danjuma’s allegations
9th April 2018 - BREAKING: I’ll seek re-election in 2019 – Buhari declares
9th April 2018 - MASSOB accuses Buhari of championing Islamic fundamentalism
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kill 7 persons in fresh Plateau attack
9th April 2018 - Russia claims Israel behind Damascus chemical attack
9th April 2018 - Viktor Orban wins third term in Hungary
Home / National / Fagunwa’s wife dies at 85

Fagunwa’s wife dies at 85

— 9th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Wife of foremost writer and author, the late Chief Daniel Fagunwa, Mrs. Elizabeth Adebanke Fagunwa, is dead.

She was aged 85.

Mrs. Fagunwa, according to a family source in Oke-Igbo, hometown of the Fagunwas passed on in a Lagos hospital.

Mrs. Fagunwa was said to have taken ill for almost a month and was said to be on and off of the hospital.

Her last public outing, according to the source was the public presentation of the book on her husband in Ibadan organised by the Fagunwa Study Group.

Although details of the death of the matriarch of the Fagunwa’s dynasty were still sketchy, it was learnt that the news of her death had been broken at the Fagunwa’s hometown, Oke-Igbo in Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mrs. Fagunwa died exactly 55 years after the death of her husband who wrote many Yoruba books includingthe best selling “Ogboju Ode Ninu Igbo Olodumare”.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fagunwa’s wife dies at 85

— 9th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Wife of foremost writer and author, the late Chief Daniel Fagunwa, Mrs. Elizabeth Adebanke Fagunwa, is dead. She was aged 85. Mrs. Fagunwa, according to a family source in Oke-Igbo, hometown of the Fagunwas passed on in a Lagos hospital. Mrs. Fagunwa was said to have taken ill for almost a month…

  • Payroll fraud: No going back on withheld workers’ salaries – Bayelsa Govt

    — 9th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has restated his determination to flush out the culprits of payroll fraud, truancy, multiple employment and related vices from the state’s civil service. Governor Dickson had taken the first practical step to confront the payroll debacle in Bayelsa State, in December 2017, when he directed…

  • Army probes Danjuma ALLEGATIONS

    BREAKING: Nigerian Army probes Danjuma’s allegations

    — 9th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has set up a high powered committee to investigate allegations made by former Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colliding with armed militants to kill innocent citizens across the country. The eight-member committee has Major-General John Nimyel as chairman, while Colonel Gambo Mohammed is to…

  • BREAKING: I’ll seek re-election in 2019 – Buhari declares

    — 9th April 2018

    Segun Adio, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu Information reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election. He made the declaration at the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. “It is true that…

  • FUNDAMENTALISM Buhari

    MASSOB accuses Buhari of championing Islamic fundamentalism

    — 9th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Sunday, accused the leadership of President Mohammed Buhari’s administration of championing Islamic fundamentalism in Nigeria. The group insisted that the country has never been run in such high magnitude of tribal domination and corrupt tendencies since the inception of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share