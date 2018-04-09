Fagunwa’s wife dies at 85

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Wife of foremost writer and author, the late Chief Daniel Fagunwa, Mrs. Elizabeth Adebanke Fagunwa, is dead.

She was aged 85.

Mrs. Fagunwa, according to a family source in Oke-Igbo, hometown of the Fagunwas passed on in a Lagos hospital.

Mrs. Fagunwa was said to have taken ill for almost a month and was said to be on and off of the hospital.

Her last public outing, according to the source was the public presentation of the book on her husband in Ibadan organised by the Fagunwa Study Group.

Although details of the death of the matriarch of the Fagunwa’s dynasty were still sketchy, it was learnt that the news of her death had been broken at the Fagunwa’s hometown, Oke-Igbo in Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mrs. Fagunwa died exactly 55 years after the death of her husband who wrote many Yoruba books includingthe best selling “Ogboju Ode Ninu Igbo Olodumare”.