Faces of seven US sailors killed in Navy ship collision

The United States Navy has finally released the names of the seven sailors who lost their lives after their warship was hit by a massive Filipino container ship off the coast of Japan.

The crew members were all sleeping in their cabins, known as berthing compartments, when the USS Fitzgerald was struck on Friday.

Merchant vessel ACX Crystal, which at around 29,000 tonnes was three times the size of the Fitzgerald, smashed into the side of the warship causing devastating flooding on board.

Seven men, the youngest of whom was just 19, were believed to have drowned in the accident.

Three others were injured in the disaster, including the ship’s Commander Bryce Benson who was taken to hospital.

The ship, armed with missiles, was off the southwest coast of Yokosuka, Japan, at the time.

“This loss is something we all feel,” Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, told reporters.

The sailors are listed according to the photograph above.