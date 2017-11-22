The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018
22nd November 2017 - SEMA distributes relief materials to126 disaster victims in Akwa Ibom
22nd November 2017 - Politicians killed constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Jonathan
22nd November 2017 - 2018 budget suffers setback
22nd November 2017 - U.S. gymnastics team doctor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
22nd November 2017 - Air Force destroys insurgents’ IED facility in Borno
22nd November 2017 - Mugabe’s VP, Mnangagwa returns from exile
22nd November 2017 - NAF destroys insurgents’ IEDs facility in Borno
22nd November 2017 - UN says aid agencies to pay South Sudan’s hiked work permit fee
22nd November 2017 - Pastor dies during hotel sex romp with teen girl
Home / National / Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018

Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018

— 22nd November 2017

Facebook has said it will train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across Nigeria in 2018.

Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Africa, Ms Ebele Okobi, during a news briefing on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the training would be through a series of digital skills, as well as long-term impact programmes.

Okobi said that the trainings and support was Facebook’s initiative in its ambition to drive innovation, skills development and economic impact in Nigeria.

She said that the trainings and support was Facebook’s new nationwide initiative to further cement its commitment and investment in Nigeria, and across the continent.

According to her, Facebook would be incorporating a series of high profile partnerships, training programmes and a physical space that will serve as a center for learning and skills development.

”This set of initiatives is aimed at helping to develop and nurture communities, including small businesses, the tech and start-up ecosystem, youths and creatives.

”In Nigeria, more than 22 million people use Facebook every month and 87 per cent of SMEs say that when they hire, digital skills are more important than where an applicant went to school.

”This demonstrates that the power of digital skills to aid economic growth and development has never been more important

”At Facebook, our mission is clear: To give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.

”Our investments and commitments announced in Lagos today further reflect our intent to partner with Nigeria’s policy makers and its vibrant tech and entrepreneurial eco-system to create economic opportunity and independence in Nigeria and across Africa,” she said.

Okobi said that Facebook was committed to working with Nigerian small businesses, tech entrepreneurs and the next generation of leaders to better understand and utilise the power of digital tools for economic growth.

She said that Facebook would be launching a series of learning-based programmes facilitated by local training partners, to accomplish its mission.

Okobi said that the learning-based programmes had been designed to provide skills that would lead to employment and support the growth of small businesses.

She said that the learning-based programmes include: Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Jobs for Youth, Boost your Business, Creative Entrepreneurship Training, and Online Safety + Digital Literacy Training in Schools and Universities.

According to her, Facebook undertook a detailed ‘Economic Impact Study’ to further understand how communities like small businesses and consumers in Nigeria use the platform, and the effectiveness of social media as a growth tool.

”Nearly 1 in 2 small businesses on Facebook say they built their business on the platform.

”Sixty-two per cent stated they have been able to use Facebook to help find employees for their business.

”Over half (58 per cent) of small businesses on the platform say they have been able to hire more employees due to growth since joining Facebook,” she said.

Founded in 2004, Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.

People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what is going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them.

Facebook has 1.37 billion daily active users on average worldwide and 7.2 million daily visitors from Nigeria.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018

— 22nd November 2017

Facebook has said it will train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across Nigeria in 2018. Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Africa, Ms Ebele Okobi, during a news briefing on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the training would be through a series of digital skills, as well as long-term impact programmes. Okobi…

  • SEMA distributes relief materials to126 disaster victims in Akwa Ibom

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Akwa Ibom State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to 126 verified victims of natural disasters in the state. The relief materials included roofing sheets, nails, mattresses, blankets, towels, mats, mosquito nets, clothing materials, plates, plastic pails and cups. Mr Samuel Inyang, the SEMA Desk Officer, who presented…

  • Politicians killed constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Jonathan

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has opened up on the intrigues surrounding the last constitutional amendment, stating that the political class virtually killed attempts by his administration to amend the constitution and give legal backing to the advisory roles of traditional rulers in the country. He disclosed that politicians apprehensive of…

  • 2018 budget suffers setback

    — 22nd November 2017

    …Senate indicts CBN, NNPC, Customs, others From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Wednesday, said the refusal of some Federal Government officials to honour its invitation for the consideration of templates contained in the 2018 budget is hampering its plan to pass the budget before the end of December 2017. The Senate named the Governor…

  • Air Force destroys insurgents’ IED facility in Borno

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has successfully destroyed an insurgents’ facility for manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Borno. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, said the feat was in furtherance of operation “Lafia Dole”. Adesanya said the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share