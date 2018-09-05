With the aim of giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, content creators and other fans, Facebook has made its video-on-demand service, Facebook Watch, available globally.

This is even as it also expanded its Ad Breaks program so more partners could make money from their videos.

According to the social media giant’s management, taking Facebook Watch global also means new opportunities for creators and publishers around the world.

Facebook Watch enables users discover new videos spanning entertainment, sports, news and more in a personalised Watch feed, catch up with creators and publishers they love by keeping a watchlist, or a collection of recent videos from pages they follow, save videos to watch later in Watch as well as participate in videos.

“Over time you’ll be able to find new video experiences in your Watch feed, like watch parties, premieres, and videos focused on audience participation — like the new trivia game show, Confetti. And we’ll make it easier to find live videos so you can discuss the big moments as they’re happening,” a statement from Facebook said.

The service was launched in the United States a year ago to give people a place on Facebook to find shows and video creators they love and to start conversations with friends, other fans, and even creators themselves. Over the past year, Facebook has made the experience more social by making it easier for people to see which videos their friends have liked or shared, creating shows that have audience participation at their core, and opening Watch to videos from Pages.

To access Watch on iOS and Android, users are urged to look for the Watch icon in their shortcuts bar or the “More” bookmark. Watch is also available on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, and Oculus TV.