President Muhammadu Buhari has received the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They held a closed door meeting inside the President’s office.

According to a post on Facebook by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President was presented with Facebook drone prototype by the chief executive officer of the social media platform.

As at the time of filling this report, the meeting with Zuckerberg, President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo had been concluded.