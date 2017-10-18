The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Facebook: Cybercriminals on prowl
18th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum
18th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Aggrieved PDP stakeholders suspends Nwosu, others
18th October 2017 - Paris Club refund: Governors demand release of 50% balance by November
18th October 2017 - Iheanacho’s coach fired
18th October 2017 - Wike, Real Madrid finalise plans to establish Academy
18th October 2017 - NFF holds annual general assembly in Jos
18th October 2017 - Nigerians are fed up with APC -Adeniran
18th October 2017 - Achieving a cleaner environment
18th October 2017 - The opinion poll on Anambra election
Home / Business / Facebook: Cybercriminals on prowl

Facebook: Cybercriminals on prowl

— 18th October 2017

by Olabisi Olaleye

Over the last couple of weeks, some digital natives were bombarded by subtle warning by the Facebook team, the most popular social media interface.

According to an online site; Gtechnews.com.ng, “What probably looked like an innocent and subtle security warning from ‘Facebook’ is an attempt by cyber criminals to invade users account.

“With a warning that a log in has been done in China, the warning gives two link options that are not only suspicious but  fraudulent”.

Although, reactions have continued to trail this news from across the country by social media enthusiasts.

According to one of them, Olalekan Ojo, Facebook like some financial institutions  is becoming a bit lackadaisical and is waiting for havoc before being proactive.

“FB algorithm is faulty and it is a century back. They paid some Asian tigers to surf the net for illegal postings, rather than writing a program to detect such. My comparison of FB and some financial institutions  is that both entities are biting more than they can chew”.

He explained that cybercrime can be easily curbed if Phishing links are detected early.

“Phishing links are the easiest to detect if there is a right program installed. If the user clicks a link, it warns him of an inherent danger. Some organisations have this warning alert installed on their computers”.

Another enthusiast, Mark Daniel explained that both the user and Face should tighten necessary security around their social media handles.

“Even if you want to open any suspecting link, most establishments would not give you the opportunity to open such links. Why do we have child lock in a car? The kids want to open the car while on motion, but can they do that with the child lock? Many of us are not only ignorant, we are stubborn. Education must go side by side with other forms of control”.

However, Facebook is yet to respond to the scam on its platform.

 

7 technology trends that dominate 2017

1. IoT and Smart Home Tech.

We’ve been hearing about the forthcoming revolution of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and resulting interconnectedness of smart home technology for years. So what’s the holdup? Why aren’t we all living in smart, connected homes by now? Part of the problem is too much competition, with not enough collaboration—there are tons of individual appliances and apps on the market, but few solutions to tie everything together into a single, seamless user experience. Now that bigger companies already well-versed in uniform user experiences (like Google, Amazon, and Apple) are getting involved, I expect we’ll see some major advancements on this front in the coming year.

2. AR and VR

We’ve already seen some major steps forward for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology in 2016. Oculus Rift was released, to positive reception, and thousands of VR apps and games followed. We also saw Pokémon Go, an AR game, explode with over 100 million downloads. The market is ready for AR and VR, and we’ve already got some early-stage devices and tech for these applications.

3. Machine Learning

Machine learning has taken some massive strides forward in the past few years, even emerging to assist and enhance Google’s core search engine algorithm. But again, we’ve only seen it in a limited range of applications. In 2017, machine learning has updates across the board, entering almost any type of consumer application you can think of, from offering better recommended products based on prior purchase history to gradually improving the user experience of an analytics app.

4. Automation.

Marketers will be (mostly) pleased to learn that automation will become a bigger mainstay in and throughout 2017, with advanced technology enabling the automation of previously human-exclusive tasks. We’ve had robotic journalists in circulation for a couple of years now, and I expect it won’t be long before they make another leap into more practical types of articles. It’s likely that we’ll start seeing productivity skyrocket in a number of white-collar type jobs—and we’ll start seeing some jobs disappear altogether. When automation is combined with machine learning, everything can improve even faster.

5. Humanized big data. (visual, empathetic, qualitative)

Big data has been a big topic for the past five years or so, when it started making headlines as a buzzword. The idea is that mass quantities of gathered data—which we now have access to—can help us in everything from planning better medical treatments to executing better marketing campaigns. But big data’s greatest strength—its quantitative, numerical foundation—is also a weakness. Advancements to humanise big data, for more empathetic and qualitative bits of data and projecting it in a more visualised, accessible way.

7. Everything On-Demand.

Thanks to brands like Uber (and the resulting madness of startups built on the premise of being the “Uber of ____”), people are getting used to having everything on demand via phone apps. In 2017, I expect this to see this develop even further. We have thousands of apps available to us to get rides, food deliveries, and even a place to stay for the night, but soon we’ll see this evolve into even stranger territory.

Anyone in the tech industry knows that making predictions about the course of technology’s future, even a year out, is an exercise in futility. Surprises can come from a number of different directions, and announced developments rarely release as they’re intended.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Facebook: Cybercriminals on prowl

— 18th October 2017

by Olabisi Olaleye Over the last couple of weeks, some digital natives were bombarded by subtle warning by the Facebook team, the most popular social media interface. According to an online site; Gtechnews.com.ng, “What probably looked like an innocent and subtle security warning from ‘Facebook’ is an attempt by cyber criminals to invade users account….

  • Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum

    — 18th October 2017

    Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile, in further demonstration of its commitment to the growth of small businesses in the country is once again primed to empower Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in and around Lagos at its quarterly business networking and empowerment platform, Market Access scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 19. Market…

  • Anambra guber : Aggrieved PDP stakeholders suspends Nwosu, others

    — 18th October 2017

    They’re jokers –Adeyeye From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A  group called the Authentic Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, made up of 27 Council Committee Chairmen, has reportedly sacked the state Committee Chairman, Professor Alphonsus  Nwosu  and the secretary, Josephine Anenih. In a statement issued by 10 of the committee members including a former Majority…

  • Paris Club refund: Governors demand release of 50% balance by November

    — 18th October 2017

    Buhari expresses worry over unpaid salaries   From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The governors of the 36 states of the federation have demanded the release of the outstanding Paris Club refund by November to enable them include it in their 2018 budget appropriation. The governors who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in his office at…

  • Nigerians are fed up with APC -Adeniran

    — 18th October 2017

    By Femi Adeoti Former education minister, Professor Tunde Adeniran in this interview said that the ineptitude of the APC-led administration has made the task of PDP’s return in 2019, very easy. This is just as he explains why he wants to lead the PDP. Why are you running? The party was formed from the aggregation…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share