Facebook announces investment in community leaders

Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities.

The platform will commit tens of millions of dollars to the programme, including up to $10 million in grants that will go directly to people creating and leading communities.

Facebook has also introduced new tools for group admins and the expansion of the company’s London-based engineering team that builds technology to help keep people safe on Facebook.

These decisions were made public by the head of groups and community, Jennifer Dulski, and vice president, product partnerships Facebook, Ime Archibong, at the Facebook Communities Summit Europe.

More than 300 community leaders from across Europe came together in London, including Blind Veterans UK, an advocacy organisation that provides practical and emotional support to blind veterans and their families; Donna Mamma, a support group for mothers in France to share advice and information; Girl Skate UK, which celebrates and brings together the female skateboarding community; High Society PL, a group of sneaker enthusiasts who bond over their shared passion; and Berlin Bruisers, Germany’s first gay and inclusive rugby club.