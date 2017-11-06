The Sun News
FAAN warns of fraudulent recruitment agents

6th November 2017

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned the general public on the activities of some fraudulent  persons parading themselves as recruitment agents of the Authority, and consequently extorting money from unsuspecting citizens in the process.

A statement by the spokeswoman of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said the agency at the moment was not recruiting.

Said Yakubu, “For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, FAAN is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment and any person claiming to be an agent of the FAAN in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or the nearest Police station.”

“We wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service,” she added.

