The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied allegations that its security officers demand bribes from visitors before allowing them access into the terminal buildings of airports in the country.

In the last two weeks, there has been complaints by some visitors and even passengers of being harassed into parting with money by FAAN security before being allowed into airports to see off or welcome relatives or friends and to conduct other businesses inside the airports, particularly at the Lagos international airport.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henriatta Yakubu, in a statement, however, denied the allegation saying there was no way genuine visitors to the country’s airports could be denied access or bribes demanded from them by FAAN security before access permit is granted to them.

“Access might be restricted or controlled some times in order to safeguard civil aviation activities against acts of unlawful interferences in our airports but the airport is a public facility and no charge is required from any genuine user to access the facility,” said Yakubu.

“FAAN advises that all passengers and airport users who might want to transact some business at the airports not to give money to anyone to gain access into the airport and report related cases to appropriate Authorities,” Yakubu added.