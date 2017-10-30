The Sun News
FAAN intensifies effort at sanitising Lagos airport

FAAN intensifies effort at sanitising Lagos airport

30th October 2017

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has increased efforts towards sanitizing the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos airport, especially as it concerns vehicular movements into the airport.

A statement by the spokeswoman of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, noted the disturbing traffic that builds up as passengers try to access the airport at some hours.

Yakubu said investments had been made in the construction of an ultra-modern car park at the Lagos international airport, urging motorists to make use of the facility to ease traffic at the airport. She also said FAAN had purchased buses to convey passengers and other visitors coming into the airport from the temporary car park.

“FAAN has provided buses to aid those who wish to make use of the temporary car park, where airport shuttles are currently domiciled at no charge and we are finalizing arrangements to increase the number of buses available for this operation as soon as possible,” said Yakubu.

“But travelers who wish to use personal cars are instructed to use the newly commissioned car park. With the latest arrangement, there will be drastic reduction in traffic gridlock at MMIA, while crowd control will also improve tremendously as a result. Also, the new arrangement will foster better security and safety at the airport,” she added.

