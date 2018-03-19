FAAN hosts ACI-Africa conference, exhibition

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has announced that it would be hosting the 59th Airports Council International (ACI) and the Africa Board and Regional Committees Meetings, Conference and Exhibition in Lagos as part of efforts to attract investments into the Nigerian aviation industry.

Managing Director of the FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma, who is also the president of ACI-Africa Executive Board who made the announcement at a press conference in Lagos said no fewer than 300 delegates from Africa and other parts of the world will attend the event slated for April 14-19, 2018. At the press conference, Dunoma also unveiled the 2018 ACI Conference logo.

He gave the theme of the conference as ‘Business Transformation for Sustainable Development of African Airports’.

He said the event would draw experts from across the world, including the Council President of ICAO, Dr Bernard Aliu.

He said ACI had been of tremendous assistance in the certification process of the Lagos and Abuja airports through airport excellence (APEX) in safety programme which helped the country identify safety gaps in some of the airports during the certification.

“Nigeria’s hosting of the conference is a pioneer achievement for the country given that this is the first time in history that this prestigious position of ACI-Africa President will be occupied by a Nigerian,” said Dunoma.

“My serving in the capacity of the President ACI-Africa will ensure that Nigeria remains in the limelight and will also give Nigeria an advantage in decision making as it relates to aviation matters in Africa and the world,” he added.

Highlighting the direct benefits accruable from the conference to Nigeria, Dunoma stated that over 300 delegates including investors would be converging in Lagos for this event. “The guests will pass through airports in Nigeria, pay visa fees to the Nigerian Immigration services, stay in various hotels and visit different historical sites before they depart,” he said.

He said the sessions to be held at the conference will include, innovation in airport business, business innovation in airport retail, the future of airport tax free shops, changing leadership mindsets for successful transformation, the future of airport charges and taxes, technology to support business transformation, and transformation in practice among others.