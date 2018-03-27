FAAN gets FG’s approval to arm airport security

Louis Ibah

The Federal Government has authorised the use of arms by the civilian aviation security personnel employed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as part of new measures to boost security and safety across airports in the country.

Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, made this known yesterday at the 2018 retreat organised by Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel in Katsina, Katsina State.

“The Federal Government has given approval for aviation security (AVSEC) to bear arms which is a notable achievement in this administration’s effort at improving the general safety of its citizenry and passengers passing through our airports,” said Sirika. “Arming AVSEC will ensure proper policing of the sector by AVSEC personnel. This is part of efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to give the country dividends of democracy,” he added.

Sirika also expressed optimism that the policy would complement the jobs of other airport security organisations in view of the growing threats to the Nigerian aviation industry. The Minister noted that the United Nations’ (UN) decision to establish two aviation security training colleges in the country was another notable achievement of the present administration.

According to him, this was aimed at assisting not only in the war against terrorism but provides a special class of professionally trained AVSEC unit through the training of 30 selected aviation security master trainers who will in turn train others.

According to the Minister whose speech was read by the Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology NCAT, Zaria, Capt Mohammed Abdulsalami, the rebranding of AVSEC was important to building brand identity as it would create a recognisable corporate identity for officers with the aim of making them much more professional and customer-friendly to meet the objectives of the Ease of Doing Business policy.