FAAC meeting deadlocked again

The meeting is to be reconvened tomorrow when the members of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) would determine what will be shared between the three tiers of government in June. Unfortunately, workers’ salaries for June are still hanging as they are yet to be paid second week into July. At the centre of the disagreement is a contentious N20 billion, which the states claim NNPC reportedly failed to remit.

According to the states, NNPC remitted N127 billion into the federation account instead of N147 billion going by the usual calculation template. The Chairman, Commissioners of Finance Forum, Mahmood Yunusa, declined comments yesterday when journalists pressed to know why the meeting was inconclusive. However, NNPC, through its spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, recently said it has a subsisting agreement with the states to remit N112 billion monthly into the federation account but has gone ahead to surpass the threshold by remitting N147 billion in May. He also said it was unfortunate that state governors have formed the habit of rushing to the press at the slightest opportunity of disagreement at FAAC meetings and using same as an excuse not to pay salaries.