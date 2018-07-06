Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to take necessary steps to address the issues that deadlocked last Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja. She disclosed this after a meeting with Governors Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and the Chief of Staff to the

President, Mallam Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Adeosun had last week stated that if the issues that led to the deadlock were not resolved, salaries of civil servants might be affected in the states. The committee members of FAAC had expressed reservations over some of the costs presented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), saying they could not be justified hence the decision not to approve the accounts. The revenue sharing meeting had ended in a deadlock on Wednesday last week for the third time since March 2018.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Minister of Finance said, “well, as you know, last FAAC meeting ended in deadlock and since then we have been having series of engagements between ourselves, the governors, the commissioners and, of course, various stakeholders. Today’s meeting was for me to brief the governors and the Chief of Staff and by extension, Mr. President, on the progress we have made so far on our position. Mr. President has promised to take the next step and to that extent, we are very satisfied.”