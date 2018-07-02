FAAC controversy: NNPC, states fight dirty over declining remittances

NNPC delayed in submitting its figures for over a week, only to do so Monday night with very low figure of N74 billion.

“We started this meeting last week and NNPC did not submit its figures until yesterday (Monday) which we were not able to review until this morning.

“This morning when we were reviewing the figures as presented by the NNPC, it came as a great surprise to see that the amount was less than N100 billion

“So we decided that we will not collect the figures presented, that we will contest it. And we are contesting the figures because pipeline vandalism had reduced while crude oil prices has continued to go up.

“So we are wondering why the nation cannot raise enough money through that sector to share to states so that everyone can pay workers, contractors and so on.

“We are well aware that this development may affect the payment of salaries in states, but

we cannot hurriedly accept this money and then later cry foul play “So we are should be patient. But we hope that with this latest development, NNPC will do the needful as soon as possible, Yunusa stated.

However, NNPC in its presentation said N74,067, 185,437 was collected in February, 2018.

The Corporation said it was unable to meet the approved budget as a result of low collection from concession rentals and Petroleum Sharing Contract (PSC) royalty.

“We wish to note that the sum of N30,507,794 for the miscellaneous oil revenue and N6,112,940 for gas flared are in transit as the end of February 2018.

“Furthermore, we received a sum of $16,560,331.50 from the $85,942,414.62 expected from PSC and Modified Carry Agreement (MCA) for the month under review; leaving $68,654,609.12 as outstanding”, the NNPC said.

In May, the same scenario played out and forced the State Governors to hold an emergency meeting with the management of the NNPC at the Presidential Villa to resolve the logjam.

The Chairman, Finance Commissioners Forum, Mallam Yunusa Mahmoud, described the development as most unfortunate and one that required Governors’ intervention.

He said: “We have some challenges. The figures we got is far less than what we expected to be remitted by NNPC. As it is now, there is a meeting between the governors and the top management of NNPC at the villa. I believe this is a very high level deliberation and something good will come out of it”, he added.

He said NNPC was duty bound to carry FAAC stakeholders along in its business, pointing out that any opaque dealings will naturally raise burning questions.

“There are processes. Before now, you don’t hear such news. Whatever issues, you get you deliberate on it, but because this government is a government of change, some level of transparency is expected.