FA Cup Cracker! Conte warns Blues over Iheanacho threat

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte faced the cameras yesterday afternoon ahead of his side’s meeting with Leicester City in the quarterfinal of the Emirates FA Cup at the King Power Stadium tomorrow.

It is expected that most of the attention will be focused on the Foxes number nine Jamie Vardy, but Conte thinks Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki are also dangerous and warned his players not to let their guards down against the duo.

Nigerians back home will be curious to see how Iheanacho fares against his ex-teammate at Manchester City, Willy Caballero, who is in line to be named to Argentina’s roster for the 2018 World Cup.

‘’Special plans? Special plans to try to defend well. For sure we all know the characteristics about Vardy. He’s very fast, he’s a clever player,’’ Conte told reporters.

‘’He’s very good to attack the space, to find the right time to attack the space. Also we have to pay attention if they play with Iheanacho or Okazaki.”

Asked if Caballero or Courtois will start on Sunday, Conte replied : ‘’I think that we are talking about two good goalkeepers. Thibaut and Willy. We don’t have a youth for the compeition. On Sunday I’ll try to make the best decision, because we want to try to go to the next round.’’