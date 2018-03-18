The Sun News
FA boss backs Plateau Utd to beat Etoile in Kano

— 18th March 2018

…As Akwa banks on Uyo fans to halt Al Ittihad in CAF Confederation Cup

Chairman of Plateau State Football Association, Sunday Samson Longbap, has tipped Plateau United to beat Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel in today’s CAF Champions League in Kano to qualify into the lucrative money spinning stage.

Longbap, who condemned the outcry by section of Plateau United supporters for their opposition to have the match played in Kano, said the team would not lack support in Kano because of its closeness to Jos.

“It still baffles me that people in this jet age will still be bringing sectionalism, nepotism, religion, race and what have you, into a global game called football which knows no colour or belief.

“I heard very many gossips around by some mischievous individuals that want nothing good for football growth in the state.”

Longbap believes that it’s even a blessing in disguise for the Nigeria representatives, as the players would be able to play with all focus and in a conducive environment instead of their home ground in the presence of their fans, which will put them under intense pressure.

“Instead of the clamour to get this game played in Uyo, Kaduna or Calabar, Kano due to the proximity, will afford people of Plateau State to watch the encounter and return back to Jos same day,” he said.

The FA boss said it’s no more Plateau United of Jos but of Nigeria.

He concluded by saying that the Kennedy Boboye tutored side has all it takes to make it to the group stage ahead of their more superior Tunisian counterparts, due to the support given to the club by the Plateau State government, the NFF, LMC and all the good people of Plateau State both home and abroad.

In a similar vein, the chairman of Akwa United, Elder Paul Bassey has appealed to fans of the club to turn out in their large numbers to cheer the team to victory in today’s CAF Confederation Cup showdown against Libyan side Al Ittihad at the Uyo Nest of Champions.

Bassey noted that the players need the backing of the fans to come out smoking and get the result they need to move ahead in the competition.

“We need the support and prayers of every Nigerian, especially our fans. We are appealing to them to throw their weight behind us. The players on their part are in high spirits. They are determined to do the country proud in the competition,” Bassey said.

Meanwhile, the Libyan side, which go into the Uyo second leg with a slim 1-0 lead have been talking tough.

The team, which arrived the Akwa Ibom State capital Thursday night, said they are in Nigeria to shock their hosts.

A top official of the club, Mr. Abushawashi Snoussi who led an advance party to Uyo had boasted that they stormed Nigeria battle ready.

