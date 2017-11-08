Ezeonwuka warns against rigging in Anambra poll

By Zika Bobby

Member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has warned anybody or group, planning to rig the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to desist from such or face the wrath of the people.

In a statement at the weekend, Ezeonwuka said election riggers would have the electorate who to contend with at the poll.

On the alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to use ‘Federal Might’ to thwart votes in favour of its candidate, Ezeonwuka expressed the readiness of the people resist it.

He urged the electorates who have obtained their voter cards to get ready and be at the polling unit where they registered to cast their votes and ensure that their votes are counted before going home.

He said that relevant stakeholders like traditional rulers, church and leaders, town unions’ members and youths have expressed readiness to resist any attempt to rig the election.

“APGA candidate will emerge victorious. We don’t need to rig the election to achieve that because Governor Willie Obiano has done wonderfully well this past four years. The people are ready to vote and ensure that their votes count.

In APGA our slogan is: No to rigging, our votes must count,” he said.