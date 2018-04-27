Ezeonwuka tasks corporate Nigeria on sports development

Zika Bobby

Proprietor of Rojenny Games Village in Oba, Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has called on corporate bodies and individuals to come forward and support sports development by bankrolling some of the sporting events.

Ezeowuka said he is saddened by the failure of Corporate Nigeria to commit some of their profits to sports development as it is done in other developed countries.

He stated that he built the Rojenny Games Village as his own contribution to sports and youths development and called on others doing business in the country to help rescue the dwindling fortune of Nigeria in sports.

His words: “I want to state without any fear of contradiction that I sacrificed my time and money to build this edifice or facility for Nigerian youths to use for training so that they can be useful citizens of this country and also make Nigeria proud using their God-given talent. I took a step further by upgrading all the sporting facilities at the Rojenny Games Village to international standard so that future Olympians will be nurtured and trained to stardom in this place and I think that is enough sacrifice I have made!

“What is left is for the administrators and corporate bodies to come forward and play their various roles in taking sport development to the next level. Administrators should go into the nooks and crannies of Nigeria to fish out talented sportsmen and women and train them to stardom, while corporate bodies should compliment by sponsoring or bankrolling these sporting events so that champions could be raised from the various sports”.

He added: “Beginning from the day I established Rojenny Games Village, it stood out like a parish waiting for the Priest to come in and administer in it. So, when the Priest comes in, the congregation will celebrate their mass there. Assuming the Parish is not there; then the Priest cannot come in as I have been doing everything humanly possible to maintain it.”