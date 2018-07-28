Ezeonu , Imo REC elected UNIZIK Alumni President

– The Sun News
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Prof Emeka Ezeonu was on Saturday elected the National President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Association.

Ezeonu who emerged unopposed was elected during the 2018 National Convention of Alumni held at the University’s Auditorium, Awka, Anambra State.
Sunday Sun gathered that Ezeonu , a Professor of Environmental Biochemistry and Toxicology got his first, second and PhD degrees from the university named after the great Zik of Africa
In the election supervised by Bona Oraekwe , a legal practitioner , alumnus and former state assembly legislator Ejiofo Umegbogu , a journalist was also elected the National Secretary of the alumni association.
Others elected were Obinna Uyaemezina( Financial Secretary); Chuba Simeon(treasurer); Osita Paul( Director of socials); Osifo Margret ( Vice President West; and Nwafor Kingsley (Vice President ( North)
In his acceptance speech, Ezeonu pledged to establish a cordial relationship between the university and the alumni association.
He promised a strong financial footing for the association within three years of his tenure as president.
The REC who spoke through the Alumni’s Vice President, North, promised to swing into action immediately.

He said,” We shall reconcile every dispute between the university and the alumni. We also pledge financial independence for the alumni.
“We call for all hands to be on deck for us to move this university to a greater height .

Earlier, Prof Gladys Ahaneku, wife of the incumbent Vice Chancellor of the University and former Treasurer of the Alumni had in a lecture during the convention charged the alumni members to get committed in the affairs of the association. She said those who must aspire for any leadership position should be those who have an integrity to protect are interested in what will advance the cause of the establishment they belong and and not those looking for financial gains.

She described the election of new set of leaders in the alumni as a new dawn that will turn around the prospects of the association.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku represented by the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof Stan Udedi sent his hearty felicitations to the Alumni union.

 

