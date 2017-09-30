The Sun News
Home / Sports / Ezenwa hires personal goalkeeper trainer

Ezenwa hires personal goalkeeper trainer

— 30th September 2017

Ikechukwu Ezenwa he has hired a personal goalkeeper trainer to work specially with him ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo.

Former Flying Eagles star Ezenwa was in goal for the double-header against Cameroon and looks likely to again be in goal against Zambia on October 7.

The shot stopper, who was picked as the best goalkeeper of the 2017 WAFU Cup, will not be involved with FC Ifeanyiubah in the Aiteo Cup due to Eagles duty and as such he has been beating himself to top shape at the Kanu Sports Centre in Owerri for the task ahead.

“I am not on break, I have been training on my own under the guidance of goalkeeper trainer Joseph Daniel, who has got his coaching badges from Holland,” he informed SCORENigeria

“The focus is on the Zambia game. We have to be at the 2018 World Cup. That’s the target and we’re working seriously on that.

“That dream will come to pass on October 7 against Zambia.”

An unnamed Italian Serie A club are keeping tabs on the agile goalkeeper and a top South African club have also now been linked with him.

2 Comments

  1. naijaman 1st October 2017 at 12:00 am
    Reply

    7 days to such a crucial game, an intending bound-for-WC goalkeeper of the Eagles is hiring his own personal trainer? Is that what I just read? Am I missing something here? Are these poor players left to their own fates and devices? No coordinated training and we are huffing and puffing about beating Zambia and going to Russia? Why does administrators of anything Naija fancy playing the roulette at the 11th minute? Something absolutely stinks to high heavens here!

    • naijaman 1st October 2017 at 12:01 am
      Reply

      Why do administrators…….

