Ezenwa: Eagles’ll do better in CHAN

Home-based Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said the team will forge ahead to next year’s CHAN after they lost to Ghana in the WAFU Cup final.

On Sunday night, hosts and defending champions Ghana thumped long-standing rivals Nigeria 4-1 to retain the sub-regional tournament they also won two years ago.

Ezenwa, who was named goalkeeper of the competition, said the team will now shift attention to the CHAN in the New Year.

“To let in four goals in the last game of competition is one of those things in football,” he reasoned.

“We have to forge ahead and put this behind us. We have done very well and this is part of our preparation for the CHAN next year.”

Coach Salisu Yusuf added that the WAFU Cup has given him an idea of his team for CHAN.

“The group has done well and we now have an idea of our CHAN team,” he said.

“We will go back home to work on our pluses and minuses.”

Nigeria have featured in the last two editions of CHAN.

They finished third on their debut in 2014 in South Africa, but failed to go past the group stage last year in Rwanda.