Ezediaro seeks unity, cohesion in Imo APC

Anthony Obi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo State, Chief sam Oduah Ezediaro has called for unity and cohesion in the party. He pledged his support for the party at all levels to ensure landslide victory for the party in the 2019 polls.

He was speaking at his country home in Oguta while receiving party leaders from Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema local government areas of the state. Ezediaro told his guests: “I feel quite honoured to receive the two council party chairmen and other leaders of our great party, APC from Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema LGAs.

“The two councils share a common political affinity especially in view of the fact that they originated from a common political ancestry of Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta LGA that was laced with a common socio-cultural affinity and driven by cohesive peace, justice and equity. The splitting of the LGA into two LGAs did not affect the bond of affection and unity that distinguished us as a people with a common destiny propelled by the rule of law.

“During the crisis that rocked the two LGAs in 2012, I supported the efforts of the Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), working in synergy with the police and the Department of State Security (DSS) to douse tension limbo thus preparing the ground for eventual intervention by the state government which has translated into the peace and order we enjoy today.

“As party leaders, my great desire is that you go back to the field to mobilise our teeming party faithful to deliver APC in all elections come 2019. On my part, I promise to give every support within my reach to enable you deliver APC in 2019. I also wish to use this opportunity to call on all the warring factions within the party to bury the hatchet and come together as a united front against 2019.

“The party appears badly divided today due to conflicting interests of aspirants. This is understandable in a democracy. However, we must not allow the division within the party to linger and weaken our chances of coasting home to victory at the polls.

“In this regard, I will be very willing to be part of any scheme that will unite the divided party. As an expert in conflict resolution, I will be willing to avail the party of my expertise in leveraging for a strong, united and cohesive party not only in Imo State but, across the entire nation.

“I wish to call for cessation of hostilities among supporters of different opposing camps within APC. The ambivalence of leaders on the protracted intra party squabbles has only exacerbated matters and deepened the rift. A little bit of tolerance and accommodation by party stalwarts will open the way for dialogue to enable us broker a truce that will position the party for victory at the 2019 polls.”

Ezediaro was former Legal Adviser and Public Relations Manager to Texaco. He was succeeded upon retirement by Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, present Minister of State for Petroleum.

Aloy Anele, acting chairman, APC, Ohaji/Egbema LG, thanked Ezediaro for supporting the peace process, which provided a conducive investment climate for legitimate business activities in the two oil-bearing LGAs. He also appreciated the elder statesman for supporting OMPALAN.

Geoffrey Uzowanne, acting chairman, APC Oguta LG, commended Ezediaro for the support that enabled its victory in the 2015 elections and thanked him for helping to sustain the unity and peace of the party in the two oil-bearing LGs.