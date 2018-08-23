– The Sun News
Eze Omenife

Eze Omenife sues for peace in Lagos

— 23rd August 2018

The Igbo traditional monarch in Oto-Awori Local Government Area of Lagos State, Eze Peter Orikaenyi Omenife, has called for peace among ethnic groups.

He stressed that it’s the only way out of political misery.

According to Eze Omenife, who also doubles as the national vice president of Ndi Eze in diaspora, peace in Nigeria would enhance growth and bring progress.

He commended the anti-graft war of President Muhammadu Buhari and called for a more inclusive approach and the need for government at all levels to work together towards alleviating the sufferings of the people.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s dedication to anti-graft crusade, heart-warming – IPAC Secretary

Addressing newsmen during his birthday and 14th anniversary on the throne held at his palace in Oto Awori, Lagos State, Eze Omenife thanked Igbo for their great industrial spirit and assured them of God’s intervention on their plights. He however, warned against any act of violence no matter the provocation.

In a related development, Chinaemelu Joseph, praised Eze Omenife and the entire people of Oto Awori for ensuring peaceful coexistence among tribes living within Lagos State.

He urged other states of the federation to emulate Lagos State, and commended the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led government for the laudable projects in the state

