Eye cataract: Ajimobi’s wife supports woman with children

By Bimbola Oyesola

the wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has promised to adopt the children of a woman in the state simply identified as Toyin.

While she has been suffering from diabetes, her children are said to be suffer from cataract and need medical treatment.

Mrs. Ajimobi made the pledge at the opening ceremony of a new building to house the Marilyn Miller Centre for Child Eye Health and Genetics at the Eleta Eye Institute in Ibadan.

According to her, the children of the woman who was discovered on the street of Bodija in Ibadan by the institute will be taken care of by Access to Basic Care Foundation Home, the initiative of Mrs. Ajimobi, where they will be nourished and looked after till the recovery of their mother.

Lamenting the state of eye health in the country while appreciating the effort, skill and dedication of the institute in providing sound eye health, restoring sights and preventing loss of sight for many in the state, she called on well-meaning and public-spirited Nigerians to support in ensuring good eye health for everyone in the state.

The Chief Medical Director of the institute, Dr Ben Ajayi, says eye health is very important because of the service that the eye renders to the body.

Therefore, he said, much attention should be paid to making it safe and providing it with adequate care.

He added that by identifying a common goal in eye health, “we can all achieve the aim of restoring sight and averting the occurrence of blindness.”